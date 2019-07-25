Mrs. Quovardis Vernese Holston
February 13, 1968 - July 17, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Quovardis Holston. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1 PM at Living Waters Full Gospel Ministries located at 1686 Williamson Rd, Macon GA. 31206. Internment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Bishop Michael Burney Sr. will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories a loving husband, Cornelius Holston Sr.; two sons, Cornelius Jr. & Zaccheus Holston and two daughters, Precious & Princess Holston and host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
