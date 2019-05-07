R. W. "Wimpy" Lynch III
10/21/1942 - 05/06/2019
Macon, GA- R. W. "Wimpy" Lynch III, 76, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, after a brief illness. A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Brad Marchman officiating. Family will greet friends at the graveside after the service.
Born in Macon to the late Ruel W. Lynch Jr. and Frances Handley Lynch, Mr. Lynch graduated from Lanier High School and retired from RCI Collision.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Frankie Wynn Lynch; a son, Michael Edward Lynch; stepson, Robert E. Hamrick Jr. (Mitzi) of Bonaire; brother, Michael Handley Lynch (Pat) of Lizella; several grandchildren and a great grandson. He is preceded in death by a sister, Winfrey Gail Lynch.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 443, P. O. Box 6711, Macon, GA 31208. Family may be contacted at the residence. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from May 7 to May 8, 2019