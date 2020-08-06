1/1
Rachael Campbell
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rachael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rachael Campbell
November 17, 1929 - August 4, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- A graveside service for Mrs. Rachael L. Campbell will be held Friday August 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Bibb Mt. Zion Cemetery ( 3268 Avondale Mill Rd, Macon, GA 31216)
She leaves to cherish her memories to her son/daughter-in-law: Pastor Lucius Sr. and Cheryl Campbell; Grandchildren: Dr. Mashanda T. Campbell-Davis, Auve Campbell, Ivannah C. L. Campbell, Tan P. Maness, Kinnette Stinson, James Terry Jr., Christopher Terry, Lamont Harris, Hubert Dinkins, Lucius Campbell Jr.; eight great-grand children and many sorrowing friends.
Please continue to practice social distancing.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary


View the online memorial for Rachael Campbell


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Bibb Mt. Zion Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved