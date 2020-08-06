Rachael Campbell
November 17, 1929 - August 4, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- A graveside service for Mrs. Rachael L. Campbell will be held Friday August 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Bibb Mt. Zion Cemetery ( 3268 Avondale Mill Rd, Macon, GA 31216)
She leaves to cherish her memories to her son/daughter-in-law: Pastor Lucius Sr. and Cheryl Campbell; Grandchildren: Dr. Mashanda T. Campbell-Davis, Auve Campbell, Ivannah C. L. Campbell, Tan P. Maness, Kinnette Stinson, James Terry Jr., Christopher Terry, Lamont Harris, Hubert Dinkins, Lucius Campbell Jr.; eight great-grand children and many sorrowing friends.
Please continue to practice social distancing.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary View the online memorial for Rachael Campbell