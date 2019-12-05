Rachel Blount Meadows
Sept. 30, 1928 - Nov. 3, 2019
Hawkinsville, GA- Mrs. Rachel Blount Meadows, 91 of Hawkinsville, Ga. died on Dec. 3, 2019 at Taylor Regional Hospital. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 in the chapel of Clark Funeral Home from 12:30p.m. to 2p.m. Following the visitation a graveside service will be held at Pulaski-Bleckley Memorial Gardens at 2:30p.m. with Dr. Don McClung officiating.
Mrs. Meadows was a native of Pulaski County Georgia and a member of the Hawkinsville
First Baptist Church and attended the Fellowship Sunday School Class. She Was a Pink Lady at the Taylor Regional Hospital. She graduated from Hawkinsville High School in 1945 and wasa member of the basketball team for 3 years. She was voted best all around in her senior class. She worked for several businesses in Hawkinsville until she married Daniel N. Meadows . She was preceded in death by her parents; Louis Howard and Beulah Barlow Blount . Husband;
Daniel N. Meadows, son; Jeffrey Blount Meadows, and four sisters and two brothers.
She was survived by sons; Daniel Timothy (Carmen) Meadows of Athens Ga., David Ray (Salain) Meadows of Vidalia Ga., and Howard Spurgeon Spud (Angie) Meadows of Blackshear Ga.; sister, Patsy Blount Browning of Cordele, Georgia; 7 Grandchildren; Daniel Meadows, Matthew (Carmen) Meadows, Jennifer Meadows (Brian) Morton, Taylor Meadows, Morgan Meadows, Megan Meadows and David Ray Meadows, Jr. She is also survived by 6 great grandchildren, James Meadows, Jack Meadows, Millie Meadows, Cash Meadows, Mia Claire Morton, Sadie Grace Morton and special friends, Keith and Glenna Painter.
Clark Funeral Home Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
www.clarkfuneralhawkinsville.com
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019