Service Information BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME 2714 MONTPELIER AVE Macon , GA 31404 (478)-742-0952 Obituary

Rachel L. McMillar

Macon , GA- Rachel

She came into the world during the Great Depression with a twin sister, Rebecca, delivered by a one-eyed midwife who suggested throwing one into the fireplace to save on expenses. Her mother, thankfully, declined.

She was raised on Hazel Street, next to Macedonia Baptist Church, in the often-forgotten section of town known then as Tybee, one of the city's first black settlements. Because her father worked for the railroad, her family had one of the only telephones in the area, so people were in and out of their house to use it.

Tybee had a reputation for being less than welcoming to outsiders, but the people there were always willing to help each other and to share what little they had.

When Rachel was 11, her mother died of cancer, leaving her and Rebecca to raise three younger siblings. She was always appreciative of the women of Tybee who taught them how to cook, keep house and be young ladies.

Tragedy struck again when she was 17, and her twin sister's housecoat brushed an open flame and caught fire. Rebecca died of burns at the same hospital where Rachel was working in the cafeteria.

Rachel was in her early 20s when a neighborhood man noticed how pretty, well-kept and always busy she was. He told her he wanted to introduce her to a young man when he returned to town, back from playing baseball in the Negro Leagues. Rachel hit it off with that man, Charlie McMillar, and they later married. Charlie liked to tell a different story. In his version, all the women who wanted to marry him lined up for a foot-race, and Rachel won because, being from Tybee, she kicked off her shoes.

The couple had six children. Their union lasted nearly four decades, until Charlie's death in 1992.

As a member of Beulah Missionary Baptist Church for more than 50 years, Rachel was active in the Ushers and Mission ministries for decades. She worked at Robins AFB until 1997, retiring after 22 years.

As she aged, Rachel was increasingly aided by her daughter Sharon. It was because of Sharon's support, along with help from her daughter-in-law Ollie, that Rachel was able to stay him her home until she passed away, though she would say she was the one who helped Sharon.

Vain until the very end, but in a lovable way, Rachel wouldn't want her age disclosed. She would have appreciated the love shown to her and her family in her final days and in all the years leading up to them.

She is survived by her daughters, Sharon and Colleen; four sons, Charlie Jr. (Cherisse), Geary (Colleen), Tyron (Ollie) and Jarvis (Judy); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, loving nieces and nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Charlie, her brothers Milton Jr., Eddie and William, and her sisters Rebecca and Rose Gwendolyn.

A procession will gather at Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, 2714 Montpelier Avenue, in Macon at 11 a.m. Services will be at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church at 12 PM at 1536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Macon, followed by burial in Glen Haven Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.





View the online memorial for Rachel L. McMillar



