Rachelle Ruark Moore
August 7, 1928 - June 11, 2019
Macon, GA- Rachelle Ruark Moore, 90, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A private entombment will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to service time at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Rachelle was born in Eatonton, GA to the late Patrick "Pack" and Amanda Carter Ruark. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lacey E. Moore. She was a member of Stone Creek Baptist Church. Rachelle worked for Drs. Paul R. Phelps, Dr. Dupree, Dr. Domingos and for the Shriners as an executive secretary. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters; Michelle (Henry) Byrd of Springfield, GA, Robyn (Gary) Barth of San Antonio, TX, eight grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on June 13, 2019