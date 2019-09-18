Rae Elmore Preston, Sr.
November 6, 1921 - September 16, 2019
Macon, GA- Rae Elmore Preston, Sr. 97, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, September 16, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from noon to service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Princeton United Methodist Church, 2390 S. Lumpkin St., Athens GA 30605 or Georgia War Veterans Home, Patient Benefit Fund, 1101 15th St., Augusta GA 30901.
Rae was born in Macon, Georgia to the late James E. and Amy Ruth Morgan Preston. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Florrie McCullough Preston and brother, James E. Preston, Jr. Rae served in the United States Army during World War II, where he was a P-47 Fighter Pilot and flew 95 missions over Europe receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross and earning 4 Bronze Stars. Rae was retired from the United States Postal Service. He was a member of Princeton United Methodist Church Athens, GA and former member of Cherokee Heights United Methodist Church, Park Memorial and Doles United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his children, Pam Preston Mize (Joe) of Athens, GA, Steven L. Preston (Colleen) of Lexington, SC and Rae E. Preston, Jr. (Linda) of Mountainburg, AR, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 18, 2019