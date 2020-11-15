1/1
Raleigh Grady Pittman
1949 - 2020
Raleigh Grady Pittman
April 19, 1949 - November 12, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Funeral services for Raleigh Grady Pittman are 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Hutchings Funeral Home.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
Guest Book

November 15, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. May the Almighty God give strength to the family to endure the pain of losing Raleigh Grady.
Carolyn Nelson
Friend
November 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Bernice Porter
Friend
November 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful brother. I will love you and miss you always.
SINDA MARTIN
Sister
