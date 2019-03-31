Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Ralph Birdsey
August 31, 1936 - March 26, 2019
Atlanta, Georgia-
Ralph Talmadge Birdsey died March 26, 2019, surrounded by family and caregivers, in his home in Atlanta, following a long struggle with Alzheimer's.
He leaves his loving wife, Virginia (Ginger) Solomon; his sons Tal and daughter-in-law Rose McVay and Peter Birdsey and daughter-in-law Levymae Gannaban; sister Cindy Burris; brother, Bruce Birdsey; his grandchildren Henry and Calder Birdsey; Dalia Wolkoff; and Christopher, Sanford, and Phoebe Birdsey; and many other family members and lifelong friends.
Born and raised in Macon, Georgia, son of Herbert F. and Cynthia (Chappel) Birdsey, he later moved to Atlanta where he lived for 46 years. He attended Lanier High School, Suwannee, Yale University , graduating with a degree in English Literature, and later the Wharton Business School. He returned to Macon to help run Birdsey Flour and Feed Mills, served in the Air Force Reserve, and was married to Virginia Solomon in 1964.
He worked as Chief Financial Officer at Charter Medical, and in Atlanta for Conti Commodities Services and A. G. Edwards, and later was self-employed, providing financial management services. For a period he dropped out of the business world to pursue graduate studies in literature and to teach English.
Among life long passions were music, especially the music of Mozart, and he was a supporter of several Atlanta music organizations. He was a life long student of great literature, from Chaucer to Mark Twain to Flannery O'Connor, and shared his love of poetry and classics with friends and family throughout his entire life, continuing to write, memorize and read poetry to the end of his days. He spent many afternoons fishing and canoeing the rivers of Georgia, kayaking and birding in the tidal rivers and creeks of coastal Georgia, and sitting in the sand on the beach building sand castles with Ginger and his children and grandchildren. He also held great respect for education and supported the schools which he had attended and in which his wife and children taught. (Paideia School and Ben Franklin Academy in Atlanta and The North Branch school in Ripton, Vermont.)
A lively and joyful celebration of life was held on March 29 in the home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to the Atlanta Community Food Bank ( acfb.org ).
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 31, 2019

