RALPH BROWN
UNADILLA, GA- Ralph E. Brown, 81, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in Perry Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
Ralph was born in Pinehurst to the late James and Susie Mae Anderson Brown. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. Ralph lived all of his life in Dooly County except for the three years he and his wife lived in Perry. He was a mechanic who owned and operated Brown's Auto Service in Perry and Unadilla for many years. Ralph was always busy. If he wasn't working, he was either fishing or doing carpentry work or walking his dog.
Left to cherish the memories they made with Ralph are his loving and devoted wife of 52 years, Marie Brown of Unadilla; his two sons, Roger Brown and Lance Brown, both of Unadilla; and his "best buddy", his schnauzer, "Scooter."
Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
View the online memorial for RALPH BROWN
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home
1208 Main Street Post Office Box 52
Perry, GA 31069
(478) 987-2423
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2019