Ralph Constantine Gustin, III
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Constantine Gustin III.
August 24, 1941 - April 2, 2019
Milledgeville, GA- Ralph Constantine Gustin, III passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 12:00PM at Hart's Mortuary, Cherry Street Chapel.
Ralph was a marksman, an avid golfer, and he loved to shoot skeet. He also enjoyed nature and riding cutting horses.
Ralph is survived by his sister, Kay Gustin Sapp (Theron) of Evans, Georgia; two sons: Ralph E. Gustin (Judy) of Gilbert, Arizona and Pat Katz (Shawna) of Oldsmar, Florida; two daughters: Helen Johnson (Mark) of Scottsdale, Arizona and Katy Katz of Mesa, Arizona; and several grandchildren.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to sign the online guest registry.
Hart's Mortuary on Cherry Street has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Ralph Constantine Gustin, III
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 4, 2019