MSgt. Ralph Elliott Smith, USAF (Ret.)
June 2, 1956 - November 26, 2019
Byron, GA- Ralph Elliott Smith, 63, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Ralph was born in Bessemer, Alabama on June 2, 1956 to the late Harold Emmett and Ceil Rose Kelsey Smith. In 1977, he joined the United States Air Force where he honorably served his country for 22 years; he retired in 1999 having attained the rank of Master Sergeant. Ralph later worked for the Florida Department of Transportation and also in Civil Service at Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base and Robins Air Force Base where he retired as a management analyst. He was an avid Auburn fan, loved cars, and his dog, "Abby." Warner Robins Church of the Nazarene was his church home.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Russell Anthony Smith and John Mark Smith.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, Wanda H. Smith of Byron; children, Shanel Goodwin (Shane) of Oceanside, California, Tya Smith of Greensboro, North Carolina, Chelsea Willingham (Steven) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jaycob Smith (Nicole) of Warner Robins, Michelle O'Rourke (Mike) of Graniteville, South Carolina, and Justin Peacock (Whitney) of Byron; grandchildren, Emily, Maggie, Rachel, and Katherine Goodwin, Finnley and Thatcher Smith, William, Gavin and Sara Grace O'Rourke, and Nolan and Sam Peacock; brother, Harold Emmett Smith, Jr. (Pat) of Opelika, Alabama; and sister-in-law, Nancy Smith of Pinson, Alabama.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Warner Robins Church of the Nazarene with Reverend Jeremy Pass officiating. Ralph will be laid to rest with Full Military Honors in Magnolia Park Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be given in memory of Ralph to the Warner Robins Church of the Nazarene Building Fund, 300 Lois Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for MSgt. Ralph Elliott Smith, USAF (Ret.)
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 30, 2019