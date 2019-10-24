Ralph Fredrick Register
May 3, 1924 - October 22, 2019
Macon, GA- Ralph Fredrick Register, 95, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 surrounded by his family. A celebration of life will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Mausoleum Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kindred Hospice, 319 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, 31008; All Care, 5797 Houston Rd, Ste F, Macon, 31216; or the donor's .
Ralph was born in Laurens County, Georgia to the late Zonie and Etolie Floyd Register and was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn McCook Register. He was a Pharmacist with Eckerd and later Rite Aid. Ralph was of the Baptist faith and a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Survivors include his son, Ralph F. Register (Nora); grandchildren, Ben and Dale Register; and sister, Virginia Crumpton.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery have charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019