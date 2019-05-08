Ralph Guerry Mosely
January 15, 1934 - May 6, 2019
Macon, GA- Ralph "Guerry" Mosely, 85, of Macon, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Mr. Mosely served in the United States Navy for 4 years. He was employed at Southern Bell for 38 ½ years and had a perfect driving record. He loved fishing and camping. Mr. Mosely is preceded in death by his brothers, A.W. Mosely, Jr., Robert E. Mosely, Allen Wayne Mosely, and Joseph Brown Mosely.
Mr. Mosely is survived by his wife, Wima G. Mosely; children, Kenneth and Leslie Mosely, Jeff and Linda Mosely, Brian and Ann Mosely; grandchildren, David and Jennifer Bowen, Matthew and Murphie Mosely, Toni and Kyle Parker, Daniel and Sarah Mosely, Catherine Mosely, and Chase Mosely; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Chloe, Cameron, Casey, Ophelia, and Ashbie; brother, David H. and Judy Mosely; and sister, Nancy and Joe Haselden.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, Georgia 31032, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 8, 2019