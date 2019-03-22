Ralph Smith
|
January 8, 1926 - March 20, 2019
Juliette, GA- Ralph Smith, 93, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. A private graveside service for family only will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019 with military honors at Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Dr., Macon, GA with Pastor Bobby Robinson officiating.
Mr. Smith was born in Dalton, GA on January 8, 1926 to the late Agnes Cox Smith and Ben Smith. He was predeceased in death by his wife Eunice Harden Smith.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Laura (Craig) Palmer and Pam (Walt) Tanner; his son Chris (Pam) Smith; his sister, Betty Payne; brother, Benny (Glenda) Smith; six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great great grandfather who will be greatly missed.
Ralph was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. He retired from Singer Company in 1975 and opened his own business, Macon Sewing Machine Company, where he retired in 1988. He was a Thirty-Second Degree Mason and a member of Mabel Lodge #255.
Snow's Memorial Park Cherry Street has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 22, 2019