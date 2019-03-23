Ralph Smith (1926 - 2019)
Ralph Smith
January 8, 1926 - March 20, 2019
Juliette, GA- Ralph Smith, 93, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. A private graveside service for family only will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019 with military honors at Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Dr., Macon, GA with Pastor Bobby Robinson officiating.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Laura (Craig) Palmer and Pam (Walt) Tanner; his son Chris (Pam) Smith; his sister, Betty Payne; brother, Benny (Glenda) Smith; six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great great grandfather who will be greatly missed.
Snow's Memorial Park Cherry Street has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 23, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II bullet Smith
