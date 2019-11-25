Ralph Stevens Doolittle, III
November 19, 1961 - November 22, 2019
Macon, GA- Ralph Stevens Doolittle, III, 58, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at First Evangelical Church with Pastor Tim Long officiating. The family will greet friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the church with the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ralph Doolittle to First Evangelical Church, 3601 Fulton Mill Road, Macon, GA 31210.
Ralph was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Ralph Stevens Doolittle, Jr. He was a graduate of the class of 1979 at Windsor Academy and a graduate of the class of 1983 from Georgia Tech, where he was a member of Theta Chi fraternity(Alpha Nu Chapter) and played baseball. He was a member of First Evangelical Church. Ralph was an avid card player with all his friends at Pine Gate. He was a devoted and loving father, son, brother and uncle. Ralph's love for the Lord was displayed through his positive and joyful outlook on life, making him an inspiration to others.
He is survived by his children, Mallory Amanda Doolittle of Seneca, SC, Robert Shaw (Ana) Doolittle of Warner Robins, mother, Sandra Reeves Doolittle-Bowen of Macon, brother, Lane Barclay (Robin) Doolittle of Monroe, GA, nieces and nephews, Joseph Graham Doolittle, Catherine Grace Doolittle, Rebekah Ruth Doolittle, Timothy Stevens Doolittle all of Monroe, uncles and aunts, Skippy (Carole) Reeves, Guerry Doolittle (Nancy Deehan) Faye (David) Luckie, cousins, Chris and Amber Reeves, Brock and Chase Reeves, Suzanne Wilson, Elizabeth and James Wilson and his mother's beloved dog, Olivia.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Ralph Stevens Doolittle, III
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 25, 2019