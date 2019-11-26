Ralph Stevens Doolittle, III
Macon , GA- Ralph Stevens Doolittle, III, 58, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at First Evangelical Church with Pastor Tim Long officiating. The family will greet friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the church with the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ralph Doolittle to First Evangelical Church, 3601 Fulton Mill Road, Macon, GA 31206.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Ralph Stevens Doolittle, III
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 26, 2019