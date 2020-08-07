1/1
Ralph Stone
1989 - 2020
Ralph Stone
01/28/1989 - 07/31/2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Ralph Stone. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, August 09, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Real Life Church located at 2491 Gray Highway Macon, GA. 31211. Pastor Bo Turner will officiate. Family visitation will be held at 2:00 PM. He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife, Amber Stone; Four loving children, Emma and Mia Stone, Clipton Meeks and Elijah Alligood; A loving mother, Angela Denise Rutledge, father, Patrick Stone, Six siblings, Deliha Hahn, Jonathan Runyon, Jana Dixon, PJ Stone, Tuesday Schmitz, Elijah Beck and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home has charge of services.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
02:00 PM
AUG
9
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Real Life Church
Funeral services provided by
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
August 6, 2020
May you be comforted by Jesus, who whipped death and gives His life for our eternal bliss. Ralph has it.
Lowell & Ruth Thomas
Friend
