Ralph Stone01/28/1989 - 07/31/2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Ralph Stone. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, August 09, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Real Life Church located at 2491 Gray Highway Macon, GA. 31211. Pastor Bo Turner will officiate. Family visitation will be held at 2:00 PM. He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife, Amber Stone; Four loving children, Emma and Mia Stone, Clipton Meeks and Elijah Alligood; A loving mother, Angela Denise Rutledge, father, Patrick Stone, Six siblings, Deliha Hahn, Jonathan Runyon, Jana Dixon, PJ Stone, Tuesday Schmitz, Elijah Beck and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home has charge of services.