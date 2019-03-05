Ralph Thomas Fowler
|
August 18, 1930 - March 1, 2019
Macon, GA- Ralph Thomas Fowler, known as Tommy to family and friends, passed away March 1, 2019 at Serenity Place. He was born on August 18, 1930 in Crawfordville, GA to William Tomas Fowler and Edna Amanda Flynt. After attending school there, he moved to Macon, GA and worked at Inland Container. In 1952 he was drafted by the US Army where he served in Germany during the Korean War. Upon discharge, he returned to Macon and continued employment at Inland Container where he retired in the mid 1990s. He was very active in the Lion's Club, Masons, and Mabel White Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, LaVerne Burney Fowler; sister-in-law, Pearl Fowler of Crawfordville, GA; nephews, Richard "Dicky" Fowler, of Thomson, GA, and Harry Nobles, of Texas; niece, Carlotta Nobles Jones, of Texas; his wife's siblings, Joyce Childers, Brenda Ryals, Lenda Dillard, and Charles Burney; and many great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and five brothers; Frank Nobles, Carl Nobles, Flynt Nobles, Gray Fowler, and Richard Fowler. Services were held on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Townsend Brothers Funeral Home. Rev. George Grimes officiated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Serenity Hospice or . Visit www.townsendfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2019