Ralph Warren Hardy (1945 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Charlotte and Family, Praying for everyone. May God bless..."
    - Bill & Barbara Saffold
  • "Jonathan, Charlotte , and the Hardy Family... Please accept..."
    - Cliff Rushin
  • "Praying for the family."
    - Ann Higginbotham
  • "To Charlotte and all of the Hardy family. Heaven has gained..."
    - Karen Albritton-Harris
  • "I grew up next door to Ralph and the family I remember the..."
    - Chris Arnold
Service Information
Monroe County Memorial Chapel - Forsyth
86 W. Main St.
Forsyth, GA
31029
(478)-994-4266
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Ingleside Baptist Church in the fellowship hall
840 Wimbish Rd.
Macon, GA
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
in the chapel at Ingleside Baptist Church
840 Wimbish Rd
Macon, GA
Obituary
Ralph Warren Hardy
September 30, 1945 - October 31, 2019
Macon, GA- Ralph Warren Hardy passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, in the chapel at Ingleside Baptist Church, 840 Wimbish Rd, Macon, GA 31210. Rev. Mark Hudgins will officiate. The family will greet visitors at 11:00 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The burial will be private.
Ralph, the son of the late F.D. Hardy and the late Willa Hunnicutt Hardy was born on September 30, 1945, in Macon, Georgia. He was retired from the Macon Water Authority after 49 years of employment. After his retirement, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, and going to Smiley's Flea Market. He was a riot to be around with his sense of humor full of quick wit and edgy material. He loved his family and friends deeply. He was always giving and helping others in any way he could.
He will be greatly missed by his surviving family members including, his children, Kathryn Hardy and Jonathan Hardy(Kelly); siblings, Ronald Hardy, Charlotte Hardy, and Derrell Hardy; and six grandchildren, Brianna (Jordan), Braylon, Jaydon, Karlie, Willa Kate, and Ryan; and a great grandchild on the way, Riverleigh.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Loaves & Fishes Ministry, 651 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon, GA 31201.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 6, 2019
