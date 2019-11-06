Ralph Warren Hardy
September 30, 1945 - October 31, 2019
Macon, GA- Ralph Warren Hardy passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, in the chapel at Ingleside Baptist Church, 840 Wimbish Rd, Macon, GA 31210. Rev. Mark Hudgins will officiate. The family will greet visitors at 11:00 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The burial will be private.
Ralph, the son of the late F.D. Hardy and the late Willa Hunnicutt Hardy was born on September 30, 1945, in Macon, Georgia. He was retired from the Macon Water Authority after 49 years of employment. After his retirement, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, and going to Smiley's Flea Market. He was a riot to be around with his sense of humor full of quick wit and edgy material. He loved his family and friends deeply. He was always giving and helping others in any way he could.
He will be greatly missed by his surviving family members including, his children, Kathryn Hardy and Jonathan Hardy(Kelly); siblings, Ronald Hardy, Charlotte Hardy, and Derrell Hardy; and six grandchildren, Brianna (Jordan), Braylon, Jaydon, Karlie, Willa Kate, and Ryan; and a great grandchild on the way, Riverleigh.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Loaves & Fishes Ministry, 651 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon, GA 31201.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Ralph Warren Hardy
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 6, 2019