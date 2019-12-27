Ralph Watson
Macon, Georgia- Ralph Watson, 77, of Houston Road, died Sunday, December 22, 2019, at his residence. Memorial services will be held Saturday December 28, 2019 at 11AM in the chapel of Gray Memorial Chapel.
Mr Watson was born December 27, 1941, in Thomaston and lived in the middle Georgia area for most of his life. He was the son of the late William Grady Watson and Clara Ivonia Windham Watson. He was a retired oven operator for Colonial Bakery.
Mr. Watson is survived by her wife of forty-eight years: Dorothy Lee Watson; children: Sheila Dayton (Robert), Steve Budrawich, Veronica Oneal Ramage (Steve) and Karen Lee Austin; nine grandchildren: twenty great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Marie McElhenney, Carol Layton (Richard) and Pam Abernathy.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 27, 2019