Ralph West
1934 - 2020
Ralph West
November 27, 2020
Milledgeville, Georgia - Ralph Shurley West age 86, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 30, at Coopers Cemetery with Rev. Randy Darnell officiating.
Mr. West was born in Milledgeville on February 9, 1934 to Howard I. and Vivian Wilkinson West. He worked with Belk for over 40 years and retired as store manager of Belk in Cordele, GA. After his retirement he returned to Milledgeville and fulfilled his life-long passion of hunting, fishing and gardening. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers O.B. West, Howard Sibley West, sisters Martha Gladin and Ruth Avant. And he was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gray.
Survivors include his wife Gwen Bloodworth West of Milledgeville, two daughters Lauren West DuPree (Tom, Jr.) of Ellijay, and Lisa West Thomas (David) of Newnan, a brother James West of Vidalia, a sister Alice Ryle of Winston Salem, NC, three grandchildren, Tom DuPree, III (Aimee) and Drs. Will Thomas (Elizabeth), and Sam Thomas, two great grandchildren, Tom DuPree IV, Theo DuPree, and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to First Baptist Church of Gray, 134 W. Clinton St., Gray, GA 31032.
Visit www.mooresfuneralhome.com to express tributes.
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Coopers Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory
301 S. Wayne St.
Milledgeville, GA 31061
478-452-3024
