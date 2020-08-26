CDR Ramon "Ray" Lynn Carpenter, U.S. Navy (Ret.)
January 1, 1927 - August 23, 2020
Kathleen, Georgia- On the morning of Sunday, August 23, 2020, Ray Carpenter passed away at Houston Medical Center. He was 93 years old.
The son of the late Lyle and Katherine Carpenter, Ray was born in Hornell, New York. A true patriot, Ray bravely served during the Korean and Vietnam War as a Fighter Pilot. Upon his 22 years of military service, Ray retired as a Commander. He then went to work for General Electric, where he retired a second and final time as an Engineer.
In his spare time, Ray enjoyed carpentry work, reading books, cooking, and most of all, spending time with his family. He was a Christian.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his son, John Carpenter.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 25 years, Brenda Carpenter of Kathleen; daughters, Vicki Livgren (Kerry) of Lawrence, Kansas; Lisa Cranford (Tony) of Kathleen; Stacy Achimasi (Ted) of Warner Robins; and Leslie Williams (Allen) of Kathleen; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Andersonville National Cemetery with Military Honors.
View the online memorial for CDR Ramon "Ray" Lynn Carpenter, U.S. Navy (Ret.)