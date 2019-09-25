Randall (Randy) William Fair
August 2, 1948 - September 17, 2019
Macon, GA- Randy was a Vietnam Veteran who served in the United States Navy from August 4, 1965 to July 7, 1969. After Randy received an Honorable Discharge from the Navy, he started working as a Masonry and ultimately owned his own business for 40 plus years. Randy was an avid guitar player and recorded a record in Canada. Randy had a tremendous love for his family.
Randy met Sandra at his daughter's house during a cookout in 2014. Over the next five years, Randy and Sandra's love for each other blossomed and grew. The two of them married onMarch 20, 2019 and shared a wonderful life together until his passing. Randy was preceded in death by Woodrow and Zora Fair (his parents), and Ricky Fair and Reggie Fair (his two brothers). Randy is survived by his wife Sandra Fair, his sister Paula Short(H.T), his children Randall Blake Fair (Heather), John Jason Fair, Ryan Cole Fair (Nancy), Stanley James Fair and Jerry Arron Fair (Christina), Tina Fair, Keith Joyner (Katie), JenniferDalsing (Jon), several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life in both Kansas City, Missouri and Randy's hometown in Georgia at dates to be determined
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 25, 2019