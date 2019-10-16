Randolph Solomon Sr. (1953 - 2019)
Randolph Solomon Sr.
January 7, 1953 - October 11, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Randolph Solomon Sr. A Life of Celebration will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA. 31206. Interment Services will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving devoted wife of 47 years, Joyce Solomon; two sons, Randolph Jr. & Dusty Solomon; one daughter, Kimberly Solomon; four grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 16, 2019
