Randon Shamar Hogan (1999 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Condolences to the family. Sorry for your loss."
    - Jerrold & Luezett Pitts
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Angela Hogan
  • "TO THE FAMILY, MY DEEPEST SYMPATHY OT EACH OF YOU."
    - H, BROWN
  • "Praying for the family"
    - Rose Johnson
Service Information
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-788-1234
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Victory Baptist Church
640 Meriwether Rd NW
Milledgeville, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Randon Shamar Hogan
January 1, 1999 - July 10, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Randon Shamar Hogan. A Celebration of Life will be held on today, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Victory Baptist Church located at 640 Meriwether Rd NW, Milledgeville, GA. 31061. Interment will follow at Bone Cemetery located at 941 North Clark St, Milledgeville, GA. 31061. Brother James Seay will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Randon Shamar Hogan
logo
Published in The Telegraph on July 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.