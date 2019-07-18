Randon Shamar Hogan
January 1, 1999 - July 10, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Randon Shamar Hogan. A Celebration of Life will be held on today, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Victory Baptist Church located at 640 Meriwether Rd NW, Milledgeville, GA. 31061. Interment will follow at Bone Cemetery located at 941 North Clark St, Milledgeville, GA. 31061. Brother James Seay will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 18, 2019