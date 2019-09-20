Randy Alan Zell
Bonaire, Georgia- Randy Zell, 67, of Bonaire, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on September 18, 2019.
He was born on February 8, 1952, at Maxwell AFB in Montgomery, Alabama, to the late Phillip and Nadine Zell. He was a graduate of General H. H. Arnold High School in Wiesbaden, Germany, Class of 1970. After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. During his time serving our country he traveled to thirty-two countries working in the 5th Mob and the QRP as a communications computer systems supervisor. He served in Desert Shield/Storm/Calm from 1990-1993. After retiring, he was an avid fisherman, sharing his expertise at Chuck's Bait and Tackle. If he was not at work or home, you could find him on Lake Joy catching bass. He was passionate about many things; his wife, children, grandchildren, The Alabama Crimson Tide and The Packers, Germany, beer, music, dancing, playing the drums, posting his song of the day on Facebook, YouTube, and much more.
He is survived by his beloved wife of seventeen years, Donna Zell of Bonaire; his sister, Ronda Salender (Rik) of Melbourne, Florida; his daughters, Jessie Francis (Michael) of Cochran, Kasey Allen (Chris) of Milledgeville; step-son, Steven Parks (Jennifer) of Pensacola, Florida; and five grandchildren, Matthew, Kaden, Selene, Kalyse, and Addison.
The family will be accepting family and friends at his residence and services will be private.
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left in our online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 20, 2019