Randy Allen Daniel
September 17, 1959 - February 5, 2020
Macon, GA- Randy Allen Daniel passed away Wednesday February 5, 2020 after an extended illness. Services will be private.
Randy was preceded in death by his father John Allen Daniel and mother Frances Daniel Jones. He is survived by his brother Kevin Daniel (Amanda McCranie) of Macon, nieces Krissi Daniel-Spirko of Pooler, GA; Katie Daniel of Savannah, GA; Courtney Daniel of Rincon; GA, and nephew Evan Daniel of Savannah, GA.
Randy had a love and passion for gardening, music, and art.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 9, 2020