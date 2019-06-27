Randy C. Eubanks
September 19, 1960 - June 25, 2019
Roberta, Georgia- Randy C. Eubanks, 58, of Roberta, Georgia passed peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. The family may be contacted at the residence of Sandra Johnson, in Lizella.
Born in Macon, he was the son of the late Carl Millard Eubanks and Ealon Lurene Hutto Ricker. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Eubanks.
He is survived by his sisters, Sandra Johnson (Rufus) and Sherri Griffin. Several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on June 27, 2019