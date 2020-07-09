Deacon Randy FlonnoryMacon, GA- Deacon Randy Flonnory, 63, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at his home after an extended illness. Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Deacon Randy Flonnory, a retired veteran of the United States Navy, will be held Friday at 2 PM, July 10 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery located at 3225 Joycliff Road. Supt. Evans D. Brown, Sr. Pastor of True Faith COGIC will officiate along with Rev. Allen Walker of Hazzard Baptist Church.Randy was an exceptionally talented musician and songwriter. He began his musical career playing for The Healing Temple Holiness Church and over the years continued to share his talents and gifts with other churches including his home church, True Faith COGIC, Harvest Cathedral, Beulaland Baptist Church, Cornerstone of Praise and Hazzard Baptist Church. His love for music led him to being the lead guitarist for several gospel groups including The Spiritual Crusaders, The Mighty Zion Trumpets and The Morning Stars. Additionally, he was also the Leader and Founder of the 3.5.7. Band.Survivors include his brother, Cottrell (Kaye) Flonnory, Jr. of Columbus, Georgia; four sisters, Geneva Flonnory, Ellen (Robert) McClendon, Linda Flonnory and Joyce (Rejeno) Reaves all of Macon, Georgia; a devoted aunt, Sarah Smith; a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.Public visitation will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 4 PM until 6 PM ONLY. All attendees to funeral and visitation must wear MASKS and SOCIAL DISTANCING IS MANDATORY.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.