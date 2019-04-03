Randy L. McQuaig
|
November 1, 1933 - March 28, 2019
Perry, Georgia - Early on the morning of Thursday, March 28, 2019, Randy L. McQuaig, 85, peacefully departed this earth bound for heaven.
Mr. McQuaig was born on November 1, 1933 in Manor, Georgia to the late Lonnie Orbie and Mamie Waters McQuaig. His formative years were spent on a south Georgia timberland plantation. After graduating with honors from Manor High School, he attended Georgia Military College before transferring to the University of Georgia where he earned his bachelor's degree in forestry. His academic excellence earned him a place in the Xi Sigma Pi honor society, and he pledged the Kappa Sigma fraternity. After college, he began his working career with Rayonier Paper Company. After five years, he moved to the mortgage loan department at Travelers Insurance Company where he remained for 31 years until his retirement. He returned to his timberland roots to manage his family property until his death. His hobbies further expressed his love for the outdoors as he spent his time hunting, fishing, and golfing. A member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church for 52 years. He loved in traveling the United States as well as seeing other countries. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Tribby McQuaig; his daughter, Sherry McQuaig Burbank; and his sister, Gloria Hall.
His memory will forever be treasured by his wife, Shirley G. Jones; his children, Kristine McQuaig Hohenstern (Roy) of Villa Rica, GA, and Jennifer McQuaig Dawson (Jim) of Perry; his grandchildren, William Hunter Burbank IV (Leslie), Morgan Kristine Dawson, and Mallory Alashia Dawson; and a host of other extended family members and friends.
The memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 06, 2019 at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church with the Reverend Lorna Erixson officiating. Following the service, Mr. McQuaig will be laid to rest in the church columbarium. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that contributions may be made in memory of Randy McQuaig to Heart of Georgia Hospice Inpatient Unit, 1120 Morningside Drive, Perry, Georgia 31069.
Friends may go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign an online registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with Mr. McQuaig's arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2019