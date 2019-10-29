Randy Rush
June 6, 1958 - October 23, 2019
Kathleen, GA- Dr. Randy Fernandese Rush, 61, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The family will greet friends immediately following the service. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Perry Memorial Gardens. Reverend Stanley Kimble will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Sickle Cell Foundation, 2391 Benjamin E Mays Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30311.
Randy was born on June 6, 1958 to Albert Rush and the late Dorothy Jean (Hill) Rush in Hawkinsville, Georgia. Randy graduated from Perry High School and later attended both Valdosta State University and Ohio State University, earning his doctorate degree. He spent most of his career in education as a teacher in the Houston County School System. Randy loved reading and watching sports. He was a member of the New Smyrna Baptist Church of Fort Valley, Georgia and was extremely proud of his membership in the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Cheran Rush and Edward Perkins; grandchildren, Jordan and Jeremiah Perkins; and siblings, Debra Ross, Shelton Bass, Stephanie Rush-Spivey, Danny Rush, Anthony Rush, Bernadine Rush, and Shawn Bass.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook, view the video tribute and to leave a memorial for the family. It is with great honor that Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Randy Rush
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2019