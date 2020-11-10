Rat Sue Flanagan
December 10, 1949 - November 8, 2020
Macon, GA- Rat Sue Flanagan, 70, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Dziadul officiating.
Rat was born in Thailand. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark E. Flanagan. She worked for YKK for several years.
Rat is survived by her sister-in-law, Glenda Tucker, brother-in-laws, Joey Flanagan, Ricky Flanagan and James Flanagan and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com
to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Rat Sue Flanagan