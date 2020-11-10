1/
Rat Sue Flanagan
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rat's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rat Sue Flanagan
December 10, 1949 - November 8, 2020
Macon, GA- Rat Sue Flanagan, 70, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Dziadul officiating.
Rat was born in Thailand. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark E. Flanagan. She worked for YKK for several years.
Rat is survived by her sister-in-law, Glenda Tucker, brother-in-laws, Joey Flanagan, Ricky Flanagan and James Flanagan and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Rat Sue Flanagan



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved