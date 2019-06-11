Rawleigh Burton Jackson
September 7, 1934 - June 9, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Rawleigh Jackson, 84, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Born in Dodge County, Georgia, Rawleigh was the son of the late Felton Jackson and Florence Dennis Jackson. He owned Rawleigh Homes and Bonaire Bait & Tackle for several years. Rawleigh also worked in sales at Jim Walter Homes and retired from AFLAC.
An avid sports fan, Rawleigh loved the Atlanta Braves. He also enjoyed playing golf. He was a member of the Warner Robins Referee Association. Rawleigh also coached and mentored youth at the Houston County Recreation Department. He was a lifetime member of the Warner Robins High School Touchdown Club and a huge Warner Robins Demons fan. Go Demons! Rawleigh was also a founding member of the Warner Robins Exchange Club.
A man of steady faith, Rawleigh was a devoted member of Bonaire United Methodist Church for 46 years. He taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. Most of all, Rawleigh enjoyed spending time with his family, whom he loved dearly.
In addition to his parents, Rawleigh was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Jackson.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife, Nancy Hinson Jackson; son, Tim Jackson and his wife Jenny, and their children, Trent and Keelee of Bonaire; son, Mike Jackson, his wife, Alicia, and their children, Madelyn and Evan of Warner Robins; daughters, Bonnie Wilkinson, and Benita Parks, and their families; and siblings, Adele Stanley of Eastman; Marlene Tomlin (Sam) of Tybee Island, and Maryana Boyette (Jimmy) of Savannah.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mr. Jackson will be laid to rest in Springhill Community Cemetery at 4:00 p.m. in Towns, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in memory of Rawleigh Burton Jackson to Bonaire United Methodist Youth Fund at 144 Elm Street, Bonaire, Georgia 31005.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 11, 2019