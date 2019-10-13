Ray Berryhill
10/28/1958 - 10/12/2019
Jackson, GA- Mr. Charles Ray Berryhill, age 60, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was born in Macon, GA on Tuesday, October 28, 1958 to the late Charles Clinton Berryhill and Mrs. Rosa Self James. Ray was an avid UGA fan and hunter. He loved his family especially his grandchildren. Ray was preceded in death by his father and his step-father, Charlie James.
Ray is survived by his wife of 26 years, Donna Cook Berryhill; children and their spouses, Laura and David Moss, Nikki and Zach Sowell; grandchildren, Lucy Sowell, Gracie Moss, Lizzie Sowell, Remington Moss, James Sowell; mother, Rosa Self James; sister, Lynn Leacroy; niece, Amy and Colin Stapleton; great-nieces, Cailyn, Zoe and Annabelle.
A funeral service for Mr. Ray Berryhill will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Zach Sowell and Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home Monday afternoon one hour prior to the service. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at
www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Berryhill family.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 13, 2019