Ray Gene Thomas
October 2, 1944 - October 11, 2020
Macon, GA- Mr. Ray Gene Thomas passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Emory DeKalb Medical in Decatur, Georgia. His Home Going and Celebration of Life Service will be held in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11am with Minister Willie Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mask and social distancing of 6 feet are required. There will be a maximum of 40 attendees allowed during the service. The family will receive friends Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6 PM until 8 PM at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
A native and life-long resident of Macon, he was born October 02, 1944 to the parentage of the late Rev. Floyd R. Thomas and Mrs. Pearl Cargile Thomas in Macon, Georgia. As a young child, he joined St. Luke A.M.E. Church. Later in his adulthood, he joined Unionville Missionary Baptist Church by baptism where he was active in Sunday School and Bible Study under the spiritual leadership of Dr. I. Edwin Mack.
Ray Thomas met and married his longtime love, Katherine J. Thomas on January 16, 1976.
He is a retired military veteran where he courageously served in the Vietnam War for the Army branch. Being committed to service, he retired from two occupations: as a Civil Servant at the Robins Air Force Base and a school bus driver with the Bibb County Board of Education. He was also a popular part-time DJ.
He was affectionately known by a few nicknames: Ray-Ray (name given by Rosemont Nursing Home staff), Papa Smurf (name given by daughter Sabrina) and Sugar Ray the DJ (name given by family and friends).
Ray was the "Life of the Party". He is known for his big smile and avid love of music. He was known to "get the party started" by playing old school and latest jams that everyone danced to. His favorite musical artist was James Brown.
His hobbies included "spending records", fishing, playing card games, and watching football. He was a Falcons fan. He was also a devout Democratic voter, which he voted in every election. He spoke out passionately on political events. He was once interviewed by a television station to express his opinion on local politics. He loved dogs and eventually, became fond of a longtime family cat, Mookie. He was also known for making the best sweet lemonade.
He was preceded in death by his parents Reverend Floyd R. Thomas and Mrs. Pearl Cargile Thomas; 1 brother: Joe T. Thomas; 4 sisters: Mrs. Gussie Green; Mrs. Daisy Davis; Mrs. Elizabeth Willis and Mrs. Christine Smith.
He is survived by his daughter: Sabrina S. Thomas and daughter in marriage and love: La Tunya Goodwin (John Daniel, II); two grandchildren in marriage and love: Sparkle Gardner (Kenneth Leon, Jr) and Christina Goodwin; one great-granddaughter in marriage and love: Cheyenne Gardner. Survived by seven sisters: Ms. Dorothy Thomas; Ms. Myrtis Watkins; and Ms. Lillie Pearl Thomas all of Macon, Ga.; Ms. Helen Thurman of Quitman, Ga; Ms. Addie Finney of Glen Burnie, Maryland; Ms. Carolyn Bostic of Clifton, New Jersey and Ms. Shirley Thomas of North Brunswick, New Jersey; and, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
