Macon, GA- Funeral services for Ray Griswold will be held 11 AM Monday, April 8, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Earl Swain will officiate. Interment services will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Mr Griswold, 67, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Survivors include: four children, Maurice (TaJuana) Griswold; Derrick (Cherie) Griswold, Crystal Griswold, and Stacey Virgil; one sister, Elistine Griswold; one brother, Levette (Dorothy) Griswold; thirteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
