Ray Vane, PhD.July 26, 1947 - June 25, 2020Macon, GA- Ray was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Joe and Helen Vane. He and his sister Lynn were raised in Elizabeth and Clark, New Jersey.In high school and college he lettered in football, basketball, and bowling. He excelled academically going on to graduate from what is now Kane University. He would go on to earn a grant for his Master's Degree and earn a fellowship for his Doctorate, both of which he received from University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.Ray spent most of a decade as a professor at universities across the country. He then went on to be a Special Education Teacher for Bibb County Public Schools for 25 years-teaching at Clisby Elementary, Sonny Carter Elementary, and Weaver Middle School. He was a skilled and patient teacher who helped many children with intellectual handicaps. Ray was especially professional, encouraging, and honest; giving guidance to his student teachers, aids, and paraprofessionals.He was proud of his time spent coaching soccer, quiz bowl, and chess club. Ray was especially known as being a gifted photographer. In his lifetime, Ray met and photographed famous characters including Timothy Leary, Elisabeth Kübler Ross, Albert Ellis, Nancy Reagan, and basketball player Sam Mitchell.Ray was a devoted father to four children. He encouraged and supported their pursuits in sports, music, art, and church. Ray was a lover of literature, good music, films, and nature. Ray was known amongst his nieces and nephews as the "cool uncle" who would take them to the beach and play music on a great soundsystem. He rescued wildlife animals and took in many pets over the years. He adored his pets Roxanne, Patrick, and "Psycho Kitty."Ray will be met in the afterlife by his parents, Joe and Helen Vane, his sister, Lynn Czuchnicki, his youngest son, Alex Vane, and grandson, Lauson Ajax Miltner.Ray is survived by his children, James Vane, Blair Vane, and Catherine Miltner, as well as grandchildren, Zachary Vane and Ashlund Miltner.Ray is also survived by his former wife, Elizabeth Marshall, son-in-law, Eric Miltner, niece, Kimberly Zednik, nephew, Thor Zednik, and great-niece, Gwendolyn Zednik.No formal service or gathering will be held due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, but instead his ashes will be scattered at sea.McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.