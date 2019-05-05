Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 765 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-746-4321 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Mulberry Street United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Rayford L. Dominy

February 21, 1929 - May 2, 2019

Macon, GA- Ray Dominy, age 90, of Carlyle Place in Macon, Georgia passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 5 at 2 PM in the sanctuary at Mulberry Street United Methodist Church with Lead Pastor Reverend Dr. Matt Woodbery, Associate Pastor Reverend Jeff Cook, and Pastor Emeritus Reverend Creede Hinshaw officiating. The family will greet friends in the church parlor following the service. A private burial will be held in Dublin, Georgia, at a later date.



Ray was the only child of the former Wade Lee Dominy and Elizabeth Teresa Singleton of East Dublin and grew up in the small town of Montrose. He attended Gordon Military College and later earned his baccalaureate degree in Industrial Management from Georgia Tech in 1949. He served in the Army Reserves, earning the rank of First Lieutenant.



Ray's life was centered on what mattered most to him: his family, his service, and life's simple pleasures. He and his first wife, Anna, adopted three children, Scott, Joan and Janet. Ray was an active and dedicated member of Mulberry United Methodist Church for over 40 years where, for the past 30 years, he volunteered enthusiastically at Macon Outreach. Ray enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading, but especially the company and conversation of others. He was a good listener who never failed to make everyone in his company feel interesting and important. Professionally, Ray's career included sales roles with a loan company, ten years at Nabisco, and 32 years at Signode Industrial Group.



Ray was preceded in death by his wife of almost 50 years, Anna Register Dominy. He remarried at Mulberry church to the former Carolyn Kennedy, who also had lost a devoted spouse. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, and her extended family; his three children; Scott Dominy (Prudence Enos) from the Chicago area, Joan (Dr. Robert Khoury) of New York City, and Janet Dominy of Canton, Georgia; two granddaughters, Margaret Marren, daughter of Scott, and Janet's daughter, Addison Herring; and Mitty Dominy, his devoted Schnauzer companion.



In honoring Ray's wishes, the Celebration of Life will include a short service followed by a joyful reception that will include music, very black coffee (Ray's favorite), and plenty of high calorie southern food. Stories and jokes are encouraged as Ray would have liked that. He asked that the following message be included: Thank you for being my friend and for the smiles and encouragement you offered. Remember me with joy.



Ray was a lifetime believer in helping everyone who needs help. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Macon Outreach at Mulberry, P.O. Box 149, Macon, Georgia 31201. Flowers will be gratefully accepted, especially if you picked them from your garden. Ray would have liked that too.

The family would especially like to thank the entire staff of Carlyle Place for their caring and compassion.

Hart's Mortuary and Crematory, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements.





View the online memorial for Rayford L. Dominy





