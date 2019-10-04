Raymond Baker
February 22, 1934 - September 30, 2019
Macon, GA- Mr. Raymond Baker passed September 30, 2019. The family will greet friends and neighbors from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 in the Chapel of Hutchings Funeral Home. Burial is Monday, October 7, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA.
Mr. Baker was a graduate of Ft. Valley State University and received his Masters Degree in Administration from the University of Georgia. He was a retired principal at Lamson Richardson Elementary School in Macon County. He was also a retired Sgt Major for the Armed Services.
Mr. Baker enjoyed attending St. Peter A.M.E. Church in Ft. Valley, GA until his health failed. He was predeceased by his wife, Mildred Baker and sons, Dwayne Baker and Terrence Baker.
Survivors: daughter, Lewicinda R. Baker; sisters, Sally Baker, Helen Baker and Wilma Baker; grandson, Dwayne S. Baker; nephews, George (Betty) Baker and Craig Baker; nieces, LaPearl Baker and Jama Baker; daughter-in-law, Robin Baker; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Hutchings Service.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 4, 2019