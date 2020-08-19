1/1
Raymond E. "Ray" Stapleton
1952 - 2020
Raymond "Ray" E. Stapleton
May 21, 1952 - August 15, 2020
Macon, GA- Raymond "Ray" Everett Stapleton, 68, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. Due to COVID 19, a private Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road. Rev. Paul Dziadul will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the donor's favorite charity or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The service may be viewed live by joining https://www.facebook.com/SnowsMemorialChapelBass/
Mr. Stapleton was born in Gowanda, NY the son of the late Mary Mason Stapleton and Richard Stapleton. He was a retired anesthetist having practiced at Coliseum Hospital for 10+ years and then practicing as an independent provider working with Office Based Surgery Centers. Ray was an avid golfer, loved the outdoors and being with his wife and daughter.
Mr. Stapleton is survived by his wife, Karen Johnson Stapleton of Macon; daughter and son-in-law, Lindsay Rae Melcher (Eric) of Roswell; grandchildren, Ellie Elisabeth Melcher and Peyton Rae Melcher; siblings, Richard Stapleton (Bonnie) and Barbara Bobseine (George); several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 19, 2020.
