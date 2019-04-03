Raymond Jerome Clark
|
August 23, 1965 - April 1, 2019
Fort Valley, GA- Services for Raymond Jerome Clark are 1:00PM, Thursday, April 4, 2019, at The Feed Center Family Worship Center with interment at Willowlake Memorial Gardens. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Ft. Valley
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Roadd
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2019