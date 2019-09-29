Raymond Keith Silk Jr. (1956 - 2019)
Service Information
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA
31088
(478)-953-1478
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA
Obituary
Raymond Keith Silk, Jr.
April 1, 1956 - September 23, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Raymond Silk, Jr., 63, entered into rest on Monday, September 23, 2019.
Raymond was born on April 1, 1956 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Raymond and Claira Botts Silk, Sr. A true patriot who loved his country, he served with honor in the United States Air Force. Following his retirement, Raymond dedicated many years to civil service at Robins Air Force Base as an aircraft mechanic. He enjoyed camping, hunting, travelling but had a true passion for all things airplane related.
His memory will forever be treasured by his life time partner, Lourdes Ranola; daughter, Lorimar Silk Coleman (Donny); grandchildren, Donya Coleman, Jeremiah Coleman, Isaiah Coleman and Faith Coleman; siblings, Darryl Silk and Cheryl Silk.
Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with a funeral service following at 5:00 p.m. in the chapel. At the family's request, burial will be private.
Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with a funeral service following at 5:00 p.m. in the chapel. At the family's request, burial will be private.


Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 29, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force
