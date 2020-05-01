Raymond Luke Greene
West Columbia, SC.- Lexington-Memorial services for Raymond Luke Greene, 80, will be held at a later date in Warner Robins, GA due to the Covid-19 virus. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Wounded Warrior Project (WoundedWarriorProject.org) or to the WASP Museum (WASPMuseum.org). Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Greene passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born in Ocilla, GA he was the son of the late Boliver and Sally Greene. He was a Navy Veteran of Vietnam, an avid supporter of animal rights, the WASP Museum, and retired from Varian Instrument.
Surviving are the mother of his children, Sandra Shealy Greene; daughter, Kelli L. Greene; son, Todd Greene (Melanie); grandchildren, Erin and Colin Greene. Online register at Barr-Price.com
View the online memorial for Raymond Luke Greene
Published in The Telegraph on May 1, 2020.