Raymond Luke GreeneWest Columbia, SC.- Lexington-Memorial services for Raymond Luke Greene, 80, will be held at a later date in Warner Robins, GA due to the Covid-19 virus. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Wounded Warrior Project WoundedWarriorProject.org ) or to the WASP Museum ( WASPMuseum.org ). Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is in charge of arrangements.Mr. Greene passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born in Ocilla, GA he was the son of the late Boliver and Sally Greene. He was a Navy Veteran of Vietnam, an avid supporter of animal rights, the WASP Museum, and retired from Varian Instrument.Surviving are the mother of his children, Sandra Shealy Greene; daughter, Kelli L. Greene; son, Todd Greene (Melanie); grandchildren, Erin and Colin Greene. Online register at Barr-Price.com