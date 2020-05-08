Raymond "Peter Rabbit" McElmurray
January 17, 1947 - May 4, 2020
Macon , GA- Raymond "Peter Rabbit" McElmurray 73, passed away on May 4, 2020.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Lizella GA
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon


Published in The Telegraph on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
My condolences to Ray and the family! Peter rabbit was a great guy ..so sorry to hear of his passing
Martha Denmark
Friend
May 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
HICKS MEMINGERS
May 8, 2020
Deepest Sympathy
Mamie
