Raymond "Peter Rabbit" McElmurray
January 17, 1947 - May 4, 2020
Macon , GA- Raymond "Peter Rabbit" McElmurray 73, passed away on May 4, 2020.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Lizella GA
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon
Published in The Telegraph on May 8, 2020.