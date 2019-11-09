Raymond O. Woodard
11/09/1941 - 11/07/2019
MACON, GA- Raymond Owen Woodard, 77, of Greenbriar Rd., passed away Thursday in Macon.
Services will be held Sunday November 10, 2019 at 3:00PM at Reece Funeral Home. Burial will be in New Haven Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Gabby Loyd will officiate.
Mr. Woodard was born in Dublin, GA, the son of the late Owen Wells Woodard and Christine Williams Woodard. He was a construction contractor. Mr. Woodard was a Veteran of the United States Army and was a Baptist. He enjoyed shooting Pool and was a member of the APA Pool League.
Survivors include his wife Betty H. Woodard. Sons, Raymond O. "Rowdy" Woodard, Jr., and Dane Woodard. Daughters, Renee Beach, and Robin (Keith) Riley. Step Children, Billy Taylor, Penny Rogers, Beverly (Billy) Savage, and Cindy (Gabby) Loyd. Numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2:00PM to 3:00PM Sunday before the service in the funeral home.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 9, 2019