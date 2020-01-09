|
Lt Col (Ret) Raymond S. "Sam" Watson, USAF
May 11, 1929 - December 25, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Lt Col (Ret) Raymond S. "Sam" Watson, USAF, 90, took his last flight December 25, 2019 in Macon, Georgia. He was born on May 11, 1929 in Tallulah, Louisiana. He attended Louisiana State University ("Geaux Tigers") from 1946 to 1950, majoring in Petroleum Engineering and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant through the Reserve Officers' Training Corps in 1950.
Colonel Watson was called to active duty during the Korean War and served his country in the United States Air Force with pride and honor until his retirement in 1977.
He commanded units in Taiwan and Vietnam and held staff officer and flying assignments in the Strategic Air Command, Tactical Air Command, Pacific Air Forces, Continental Air Command, and Headquarters Air Force Reserve. He served as Liaison Officer to the Chinese Nationalist Air Force and instructed pilots of the Royal Thai Air Force. Colonel Watson served as Chief of Current Operations for Continental Air Command and later Headquarters Air Force Reserve at Robins AFB, Georgia as well as Director of Training for the Air Force Reserve.
While on active duty, Colonel Watson attended the University of Omaha and received a degree in Education.
Colonel Watson held aeronautical ratings of Command Pilot and Navigator with over 6300 flying hours of which 950 were combat hours. He flew 20 combat missions during the Korean War and 284 combat missions during the Vietnam War.
During his distinguished career, Colonel Watson flew various aircraft in assignments around the world including the T-6, T-28, B-25, T-29, T-41, C-54, C-119, KC-97, KC-135 and AC-47 "Spooky" gunship. He received numerous military awards and decorations including the Distinguished Flying Cross with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, the Bronze Star, and the Air Medal with 10 Oak Leaf Clusters for his combat service.
Following his Air Force career, he was a Real Estate Broker in Warner Robins, Georgia as well as Director and Senior Instructor with Williams Academy of Real Estate for 15 years. During that time, he took great pleasure in teaching over 2000 students in the real estate business.
Colonel Watson was a lifetime member of the Order of Daedalians, the national fraternity of military aviators, as well as lifetime member of the local 39th (Eagle) Flight of the Daedalians. He served as its leader for two years, also as Treasurer and in other positions for many years. He was the staunchest and most active supporter of everything they did. In recognition of his many contributions, Colonel Watson was awarded Flight Captain Emeritus status by the 39th (Eagle) Flight.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Olan Watson and Lenora Bright, and his son LCDR (Ret) Randall E. Watson, USCG.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, the former Margaret Jane Sammons and daughter, Lt Col (Ret) Rebecca J. Watson both of Warner Robins, Georgia; and brother, James Richard Bright (Phyllis) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Colonel Watson will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the 39th (Eagle) Flight, Order of Daedalians, Gunther-Hiebert College Scholarship fund that provides scholarships to those who intend to pursue careers in military aviation. Donations should be made payable to "39th Eagle Flight, Order of Daedalians" and mailed to the following address: 39th (Eagle) Flight, P.O. Box 6554, Warner Robins, GA, 31095-6554. The memo line on the check should read: "Gunther-Hiebert Scholarship Fund."
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
