Raymond Scott Merrill
August 28, 1953 - November 19, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Raymond Scott Merrill, 66, returned to his Heavenly Father on the morning of Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
Raymond was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 28, 1953. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1972 until 1976 and later graduated from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Raymond worked as an electrical engineer for 32 years at Robins Air Force Base and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Riding motorcycles, sports, reading, and spending time with his family and devoting his time and talents to the service of others were all the things that brought him the greatest joy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Stephen Jarvis Merrill; and his brother, Gary J. Merrill.
Raymond is survived by his loving children, Jamie Brown (George) of Stockbridge and Stephen Merrill (Valerie) of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Savanna'rae Brown, George Brown, and Raymond Merrill; mother, Beverly Merrill of Kaysville, Utah; and siblings, Bruce Merrill of South Jordan, Utah and Wayne Merrill of Layton, Utah.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Raymond will be laid to rest in a graveside funeral service on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 22, 2019